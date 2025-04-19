MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 April 2025

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari 2’ fails to beat Day 1 collection of ‘Sky Force’ on opening day

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, the film features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.04.25, 12:49 PM
Akshay Kumar in \\\'Kesari Chapter 2\\\'

Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari Chapter 2' File Picture

Akshay Kumar’s latest historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh failed to make a splash on its opening day, earning Rs 7.50 crore nett at the domestic box office on Friday, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2019 war drama Kesari. While the first film chronicled the Battle of Saragarhi, this sequel shifts focus to the courtroom, narrating the lesser-known story of C. Sankaran Nair, a fiery lawyer who took on the British Empire following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar portrays Nair, leading a cast that includes R. Madhavan as British advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as Nair’s co-counsel Diljeet Gill. Despite its strong ensemble and patriotic theme, the film opened to modest numbers — significantly lower than Akshay’s previous release Sky Force, which raked in Rs 12.25 crore nett on its first day in January.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s action drama Jaat entered its second week on Friday, collecting Rs 4.16 crore nett domestically, taking its total earnings to Rs 65.81 crore nett in nine days. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Kesari 2 Akshay Kumar Ananya Panday R. Madhavan Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pattern of violence can’t be ignored’: MEA, Cong condemn murder of Hindu leader in Bangladesh

Ministry of external affairs and Jairam Ramesh slam Dhaka over repeated attacks on minorities
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his foot march from Ladakh to Delhi in 2024 Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

If NYC keeps Central Park, why can’t Kancha Gachibowli, Aarey forest remain?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT