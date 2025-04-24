Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari 2’ likely to fall short of Rs 50-crore mark at the end of Week 1

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is likely to miss the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its first week of theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

Also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the historical drama has raked in Rs 42.5 crore nett in six days, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk has reported.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 began its box office journey on April 18 with a collection of Rs 7.75 crore nett. The daily earnings rose to Rs 9.5 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 12.25 crore nett on Sunday.

The collections dropped to Rs 4.5 crore nett on Monday but showed a slight upward trend on Day 5, earning Rs 5 crore nett on Tuesday. The earnings dipped to Rs 3.5 crore nett on Wednesday.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around a lesser-known legal battle that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays real-life barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who took on the British empire in court to unearth the truth. R. Madhavan plays his adversary, Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays Nair’s co-counsel Dilreet Gill.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s Jaat is set to cross the Rs 80-crore mark at the domestic box office. The film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 79.22 crore nett at the end of 14 days in theatres. The action-packed drama also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly has minted Rs 143.13 crore nett in India so far.