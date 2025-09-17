Akshay Kumar to appear as guest in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3 finale

Actor Akshay Kumar will appear as a guest in the final episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, shows a trailer released by Netflix on Wednesday.

The video shows host Kapil Sharma engaging in light-hearted banter with the Bollywood star. The two discuss romance and upcoming projects. Akshay pays a tribute to stuntmen who ensure that the actors do not get injured on the set of any film.

The video also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The episode will premiere on Netflix on Saturday.

Akshay is currently awaiting the release of Jolly LLB 3. The legal drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, also features Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 is slated to hit theatres on September 19.

The current season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

Entrepreneurs, including boAt’s Aman Gupta, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, have also been guests on the show.