‘Kesari Chapter 2’ teaser out: Akshay Kumar plays barrister C. Sankaran Nair

Akshay Kumar plays the fierce barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who unraveled the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in the first-look teaser of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh dropped on Monday.

Dropped by Dharma Productions, the one-minute-39-second teaser clip begins with a 30-second audio depicting the chaos and horror of the massacre without any visuals. The segment also features a monologue: “That was just 30 seconds of gunfire. British troops fired non-stop for 10 minutes in Jallianwala Bagh and left the victims locked inside for 12 hours, so vultures could feast on them.”

The teaser offered a brief glimpse of Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair in the courtroom, where he fights a high-profile defamation case against the then Lieutenant-Governor of Punjab, Sir Michael O’Dwyer.

Actors Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan also star alongside Akshay in the historical drama film.

The 2019 film Kesari, which completed its sixth year of release on March 21, narrated the story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vikram Kochhar, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bhardwaj and Tooranj Keyvon in pivotal roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 is set to hit theatres on April 18.

Akshay Kumar recently collaborated with filmmaker Priyadarshan for the upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla. Slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in partnership with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL, is gearing up for her upcoming romantic film Chand Mera Dil.

Actor R. Madhavan was recently seen in the satirical action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar, streaming on ZEE5. He has Test and Aap Jaisa Koi in the pipeline.