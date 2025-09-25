Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ crosses Rs 100 crore in gross earnings worldwide

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3 has crossed Rs 100 crore in gross earnings worldwide in six days, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has become the second film of the franchise to achieve the feat after the second instalment, Jolly LLB 2, which earned over Rs 197 crore gross worldwide.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 began its box office journey on Friday with a collection of Rs 12.5 crore nett, as per Sacnilk. At the time the report was published on Friday, the film had earned Rs 69.75 crore nett in India since its September 19 release.

The Jolly LLB series, which began in 2013, satirises the intricacies of the Indian judicial system while weaving in elements of humour and poignant social commentary.

While Arshad played the protagonist in the first instalment of the film series in 2013, Akshay starred as the titular lawyer in the second part of the film, which hit theatres four years later in 2017.

In Jolly LLB 3 Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi face off in the courtroom before Judge Sundar Laal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla). While Mishra represents the Imperial Group of Industries, Tyagi fights for peasant leader Janaki Raja Ram Solanki in a land dispute case.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.