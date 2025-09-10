‘Jolly LLB 3’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in land dispute case

Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra faces off against Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi in the courtroom in the trailer for Jolly LLB 3, dropped by Star Studios on Wednesday.

The three-minute-six-second-long video features Saurabh Shukla as Judge Sundar Laal Tripathi. While Mishra represents the Imperial Group of Industries, Tyagi fights for peasant leader Janaki Raja Ram Solanki in a land dispute case.

Tyagi, now a senior advocate, dominates the courtroom, while Mishra struggles to find his footing in the judiciary. At one point, Tyagi even accuses Mishra of exploiting his name to steal clients.

Jolly LLB 3 also features Huma Qureshi as Mishra’s wife alongside Amrita Rao and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

The Jolly LLB film franchise began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The original movie became a sleeper hit, grossing nearly Rs 50 crore. Its 2017 sequel, starring Akshay Kumar proved to be a major box office success, earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The third instalment brings both actors together for the first time.

Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 is slated to hit theatres on September 19.