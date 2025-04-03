Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan lock horns in ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’; trailer out

Akshay Kumar’s barrister C. Sankaran Nair faces off against R. Madhavan’s “genius” solicitor Neville Mckinley in the trailer of Karan Singh Tyagi’s upcoming historical drama Kesari Chapter 2, billed as a film that unravels the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Dropped by Dharma Productions on Thursday, the three-minute-two-second-long teaser opens with Nair interrogating Colonel Reginald Edward Harry Dyer (Mark Bennington), the then brigadier-general of the British Indian Army, in a courtroom.

In the courtroom, Nair challenges Dyer’s decision to open fire on protestors without warning. However, Dyer justifies his actions by branding the protestors "terrorists".

When Dyer claims the protestors were armed, Nair questions how eight-month-old children, who perished in the massacre, could have posed any threat.

To counter Nair’s accusations, the British government enlists McKinley, who puts pressure on Nair by demanding proof, witnesses and evidence. Ananya Panday appears as young lawyer Dilreet Gill, who joins Nair in his fight for justice.

The trailer is interposed with harrowing visuals of helpless protestors being gunned down at Jallianwala Bagh under Dyer’s command.

The video also features fashion designer-turned-Netflix star Masaba Gupta in a dance sequence.

Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh follows Anurag Singh’s 2019 film Kesari, which narrated the story of the Battle of Saragarhi. In the battle, an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vikram Kochhar, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bhardwaj and Tooranj Keyvon in key roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is set to hit theatres on April 18.