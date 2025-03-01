‘Kannappa’ teaser: Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal portrays Parvati

Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal are set to reunite after 12 years for Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming action-drama Kannappa, a teaser for which was dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The one-minute-24-second-long action-packed teaser introduces Vishnu Manchu as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior who hacks and chops his adversaries. However, as his soldiers continue to die on the battlefield, he questions his faith in god. He later transforms into a devotee of Lord Shiva, played by Akshay Kumar, and the movie unravels his transition from a brave fighter to a devotional person.

Kajal Aggarwal will play the role of Parvati in the film. Mohanlal impresses with his Kirata avatar, while Prabhas makes his grand entry as Rudra in the last few seconds of the video.

Touted as “a saga of faith and sacrifice”, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. The ensemble cast also includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj in key supporting roles.

Akshay and Kajal were last seen together in the 2013 crime thriller Section 26, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill.

Produced under the banner of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 25.