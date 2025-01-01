Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi to not release on Pongal, makers cite 'unavoidable circumstances'

The makers of the Tamil film "Vidaamuyarchi", fronted by Ajith, have postponed its release due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller was earlier scheduled to be released on Pongal 2025. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra.

Lyca Productions, the banner behind "Vidaamuyarchi", shared the update on its official X page on Tuesday night.

"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2025! Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of VIDAAMUYARCHI is postponed from PONGAL! Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it! #Vidaamuyarchi #HappyNewYear," the production house said in the post.

Ajith is one of the most popular southern stars with over 60 films to his credit, including hits such as "Aasai", "Kadhal Kottai", "Citizen", "Villain", and "Varalaru".

In addition to "Vidaamuyarchi," he will also star in "Good Bad Ugly", marking a reunion with Trisha.

