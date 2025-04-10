MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ajith Kumar impresses fans with his ‘charismatic’ screen presence in ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the massy actioner also stars Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.04.25, 01:04 PM
A poster of ‘Good Bad Ugly’

A poster of ‘Good Bad Ugly’ File Picture

Ajith Kumar and Arjun Das’s action-packed thriller Good Bad Ugly hit theatres on Thursday, and social media was flooded with praise for Kumar’s “commanding” screen presence.

“#GoodBadUgly - What a Screen Presence...Thala #AjithKumar looked semma Massy & Charismatic on Screen...Fanboy #AdhikRavichandran utilised the Mass of AK Really well on Screen...Full Meals for AK Fans,” wrote an X user, lauding director Adhik Ravichandran’s engaging storytelling.

Another X user heaped praise on the film’s pulsating soundtrack, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

“Mass engaging vintage #Thala back Thanks @Adhikravi. Rocking background music elevation & some remixes @gvprakash,” he wrote.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith Kumar as AK, also known as ‘Red Dragon’, a crime boss and former convict who is pulled back into a world of violence after his son is kidnapped.

“Fanboy film. #GoodBadUgly. Ak one-man army as red dragon,” wrote a social media user, hailing Kumar’s stellar performance in the film.

A fan page on X shared a video showing Kumar’s fans dancing in celebration of the film’s release and success.

“High energy throughout. Many fan moments,” wrote a user, impressed with the massy actioner, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Several fans have predicted that Good Bad Ugly will shatter box-office records. “Industry Hit Loading,” wrote one user, while another urged Kumar’s fans not to miss the movie.

“A pure fanboy film,” wrote an X user, adding that the Ajith Kumar-starrer is “pure magic”.

According to media reports, a Hindi-dubbed version of the Tamil film is expected to release in theatres next week.

At the time the report was filed on Thursday, Good Bad Ugly had earned Rs 7.93 crore nett in India on Day 1, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

