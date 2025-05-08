MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Good Bad Ugly’: Here’s you can stream Ajit Kumar’s latest action-thriller

Also starring Arjun Das, the Adhik Ravichandran directorial hit theatres on April 10

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.05.25, 12:52 PM
A poster of ‘Good Bad Ugly’

A poster of ‘Good Bad Ugly’ File Picture

Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly is now streaming on Netflix, the streamer announced on Thursday. Also starring Arjun Das, the action thriller is available for streaming in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

“The Red Dragon’s fire is about to spark. Watch Good Bad Ugly now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring clips from the movie.

Good Bad Ugly, which is Ajith’s 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame. The film also features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Jackie Shroff and Yogi Babu.

The film’s music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni & Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers Banner, Good Bad Ugly hit theatres on April 10. The film earned Rs 194 crore nett at the global box office.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina Cassandra.

