Ajaz Khan's reality show ‘House Arrest’ pulled down from Ullu app amid row over sexually explicit content

Actor Ajaz Khan-hosted reality show House Arrest has been pulled down from streaming platform Ullu after a controversy surrounding its alleged sexually explicit content.

As of Friday, a search for House Arrest on the Ullu app — known primarily for its adult content — yielded no results. The move comes after a clip from the show went viral, triggering outrage on social media.

The controversial video shows Khan pressuring female participants into performing intimate acts on camera, despite their clear discomfort and repeated refusals.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Khan on May 9 after taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy and expressed strong condemnation over its content.

“NCW takes suo moto cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App’s show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent. CEO & host summoned on May 9,” it said in a post on X.

House Arrest, which began streaming on April 11, was marketed as an uncensored take on reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. The show features 12 contestants — nine women and three men — confined in a luxury villa and subjected to a series of tasks and challenges.

The latest episode of House Arrest sparked widespread criticism online, with many users calling for the show to be permanently banned.

Ajaz Khan, who serves as the host, is known for his roles in films such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday. He has also acted in television soaps like Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. Khan was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.