Ajay Devgn, son Yug to voice Hindi version of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Actor Ajay Devgn and his son, Yug, are set to lend their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, the makers announced on Tuesday.

While Ajay has dubbed Jackie Chan’s part in the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, Yug has voiced Ben Wang’s character.

“The master has a new voice. So does the student. Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi),” entertainment company Sony Pictures wrote on Instagram.

Set in New York, the film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, features Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang in leading roles.

The film follows Li Fong (Ben Wang), a gifted Kung Fu student, as he adapts to a new school, forms unexpected friendships, and finds himself heading towards a fierce clash with a local karate champion.

With guidance from his mentors, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a journey of self-discovery, courage, and personal growth, according to PTI.

Karate Kid: Legends is slated to release in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on May 30.