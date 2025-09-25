Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer ‘Dhadak 2’ to release on OTT

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2 will hit Netflix on September 26, the streamer said on Thursday.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 turns the lens on caste discrimination.

Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Neelesh, a Dalit law student who aspires for a life of dignity, but his dreams are thwarted by social hierarchies. His relationship with Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), a privileged upper-caste classmate, becomes a catalyst for the central conflict of the film.

Adapted from the 2018 Tamil drama Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 was released theatrically on August 1. The film earned Rs 22.45 crore nett in India, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Dhadak 2 serves as a sequel to the original 2018 film Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

“Do duniya. Do dil. Aur bas ek dhadak️. Watch Dhadak 2, out tomorrow on Netflix,” wrote Netflix alongside a poster of the film.

On the other hand, Son of Sardaar 2 marks Ajay’s return as Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa after the original 2012 film. While Mrunal Thakur plays Jassi’s love interest Rabia, Ravi Kishan essays the role of the patriarch of a mafia family. Roshni Walia, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Mukul Dev, Vindu Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and Sanjay Mishra round off the cast of the film.

Released on the same day as Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2 earned Rs 46.82 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

Sharing a poster of the film, Netflix wrote, “Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai. Watch Son of Sardaar 2, out 26 September, on Netflix.”