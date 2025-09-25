PVR INOX to screen 2025 Global Citizen Festival featuring Cardi B, Blackpink’s Rose, Shakira

PVR INOX Limited has announced a broadcast partnership with Global Citizen to bring the 2025 Global Citizen Festival live to cinema screens across India on September 28.

The event will be headlined by Cardi B and Shakira. Earlier, the show was set to be headlined by The Weeknd. However, due to unknown reasons, the singer was replaced with Cardi B.

The mega event will also feature a special performance by K-pop singer Rose.

Joining her on stage will be an incredible line-up of global stars, including Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah The Scientist, and Camilo. The festival will be hosted by actor Hugh Jackman.

Fans in India can watch the show at select PVR INOX theatres. Tickets can be booked via their website.

“This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Their energy, music, and massive fan bases make this festival a cultural moment Indian audiences cannot afford to miss,” Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing, and Digital Programming at PVR INOX, in a statement.

“India is home to some of the most passionate, young changemakers in the world, and is our second-largest audience base globally, after the U.S. We’re excited to bring the festival to a new generation of Indians,” Lee Rolontz, Global Head of Broadcast and Original Content, Global Citizen, added.

Started in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival is held to recognise the power of advocacy, of shining a light on overlooked issues to rally people worldwide. The 2016 edition of the festival was held in Mumbai, with a performance by popular band Coldplay.