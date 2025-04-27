Ajay Devgn's ‘Raid 2’ earns over Rs 1 crore in advance bookings

Ajay Devgn's upcoming release Raid 2 has earned Rs 1.12 crore gross (including blocked seats) for Day 1 in advance bookings, according to a report by industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The upcoming political drama had sold 13,734 tickets from 2,338 shows at the time the report was filed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the states, Delhi contributed the highest share to the pre-sales (Rs 27.64 lakh gross), followed by Maharashtra (Rs 25.19 lakh gross), Rajasthan (Rs 8.99 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 8.59 lakh) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 8.09 lakh).

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 marks Ajay Devgn’s return as revenue officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, stars as Dada Bhai, a powerful politician and Devgn’s antagonist in the film.

A sequel to the 2018 film, the upcoming crime thriller also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Raid 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The original film, also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Like its previous part, the sequel will also follow the Income Tax Department officials collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes. Additionally, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-anticipated dance sequence Nasha.