Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ earns over Rs 70 crore in four days, beats Nani’s ‘HIT 3’ on weekend

Ajay Devgn’s latest big screen outing, the crime thriller Raid 2, has earned Rs 70.75 crore nett in four days with a weekend collection of close to Rs 40 crore, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Released on May 1, Raid 2 began its theatrical journey with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett on opening day, followed by Rs 12 crore nett on Friday. It went on to add Rs 18 crore nett to its earnings on Saturday, followed by Rs 21.50 crore nett on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The film saw an overall occupancy of 39.80 per cent on Sunday. Morning shows began with a relatively modest 19.38 per cent occupancy, but viewership picked up through the day, with afternoon, evening, and night shows drawing 45.34 per cent, 55.07 per cent, and 39.42 per cent, respectively.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 continues the saga of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, as he targets the empire of corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh) in a high-stakes tax evasion drama. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.

Tamil star Suriya’s latest action entertainer Retro, which released in theatres alongside Raid 2, is also performing well at the box office, having earned Rs 43 crore in four days. The film opened with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett on Thursday, followed by Rs 7.75 crore nett on Friday and Rs 16 crore nett over the weekend, as per Sacnilk report.

Nani’s latest big screen release HIT 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 51.40 crore nett in four days at the domestic box office. The film collected Rs 21 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.5 crore nett on Friday, Rs 10.4 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 9.5 crore nett on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s latest superhero film Thunderbolts*, which also released in theatres on May 1, had a lacklustre stint in theatres in the opening weekend. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film has minted Rs 11.08 crore nett at the Indian box office so far. However, the latest MCU movie is faring better globally, having raked in USD 162 million worldwide in four days.