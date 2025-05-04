Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India, Nani’s ‘Hit 3’ lags behind

Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 has breached the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office, according to latest trade reports.

At the time the report was filed on Sunday, the film’s nett earning in India stood at Rs 51.13 crore, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. A sequel to Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film, Raid 2 opened to Rs 19.25 crore nett domestically on May 1.

Backed by Panorama Studios, the crime thriller marks Ajay Devgn’s return as revenue officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh stars as Dada Bhai, a powerful politician and antagonist, in the film. Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Raid 2.

Nani’s latest crime thriller Hit: The Third Case, on the other hand, is yet to cross the Rs 50-crore mark in India. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film has so far earned Rs 41.75 crore nett domestically since its May 1 release, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Also starring Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen, Hit 3 had initially offered neck-and-neck competition to Raid 2, earning Rs 19 crore nett in India on its opening day against the crime thriller’s Rs 19.25 crore nett Day 1 collection. However, the film has since stayed behind Devgn’s Raid 2.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s 44th film, Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has raked in Rs 35.73 crore nett in India since its May 1 release, reported Sacnilk.

MCU film Thunderbolts*, on the other hand, has earned Rs 8.77 crore nett in India so far.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* hit screens in India on May 1. The superhero film, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Wyatt Russell, follows a group of antiheroes, caught in a deadly trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Consequently, they embark on a dangerous mission that would require them to work as a team to achieve success and redemption.