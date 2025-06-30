After ‘Nadaaniyan’ failure, Ibrahim Ali Khan turns villain for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next; watch teaser

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a soldier ready to go to any lengths to protect his motherland in Sarzameen, the teaser for which was dropped by the makers on Monday.

Also starring Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the patriotic action drama is set to drop on JioHotstar on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action-packed one-minute-20-second clip features Sukumaran’s character battling enemies in a lush hillside landscape, which looks like Kashmir. Kajol plays his romantic interest, most likely hailing from a different faith.

Halfway through the teaser, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s antagonist makes an appearance. Flaunting his chiselled abs and carrying a menacing look in his kohl-smeared eyes, he is ready to take on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character.

“Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi,” Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character tells Ibrahim’s antagonist at the end of the video.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Written by Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rohed Khan, Abil Bhatt and Rajesh Sharma.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Shauna Gautam-directed Nadaaniyan, which dropped on Netflix earlier this year. The romcom, also starring Khushi Kapoor, was panned by critics and viewers alike.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in L2: Empuraan, which he also directed. Kajol’s latest film, Maa, is currently running in theatres.