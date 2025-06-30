‘Free Palestine’, ‘Death to IDF’ chants echo at Glastonbury as musicians turn fest into protest site

Glastonbury Festival in the UK turned into a protest site over the weekend with artistes using the stage to condemn the alleged genocide in Palestine.

‘Free Palestine’ chants and slogans against the UK and Israeli governments filled the air amid waving keffiyehs and Palestinian flags at Worthy Farm, where over 2,00,000 festivalgoers had gathered over the weekend.

Irish rap group Kneecap delivered one of the most powerful sets on Saturday night at the West Holts stage. Thousands gathered to watch them, with the area filling up nearly an hour before the performance. The BBC, however, did not include their performance in its live broadcast.

During their act, the trio led the crowd in sloganeering ‘F*** Keir Starmer’ and ‘Free Palestine’. Many people waved Palestinian and Irish flags in support.

The group had earlier made headlines at Coachella for showing messages against Israeli military actions and U.S. support for it. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had criticised the group before the festival. In an interview, he said their appearance was “not appropriate”.

Kneecap hit back on Instagram: “You know what’s ‘not appropriate’ Keir?! Arming a f***ing genocide.”

Kneecap were not alone. Several other performers also showed support for Palestine. CMAT, the Irish singer known for her song I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!, ended her set on Friday by saying, “Thank you so much, have a great festival and free Palestine.” She led a chant of “free, free Palestine” before blowing a kiss to the crowd.

Bobby Vylan, from the punk duo Bob Vylan, was one of the most vocal artists. His set was aired live by the BBC. “We’re seeing the UK and US being complicit in war crimes and genocide happening over there to the Palestinian people,” he said. He led the audience in several pro-Palestinian chants and dedicated his performance to other bands who have spoken up.

Elijah Hewson, lead singer of Inhaler and son of U2’s Bono, dedicated a song to the people of Palestine. “To any innocent people being starved or bombed, or genocided for the sake of some lunatics,” he said.

Jordan Stephens, known from Rizzle Kicks, brought his mother on stage during his Friday performance. She wore a keffiyeh and waved the Palestinian flag, drawing cheers from the audience.

The Glastonbury Festival is a five-day celebration of contemporary performing arts held in England since 1970. Alongside music, it features dance, theatre, comedy, circus, and cabaret.