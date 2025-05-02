Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ beats Nani’s ‘Hit 3’ in a close box office contest on opening day

Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 and Nani’s latest crime thriller Hit: The Third Case had a neck-and-neck competition at the domestic box office on their opening day, according to latest trade reports.

While Raid 2 earned Rs 19.25 crore nett domestically on its first day in theatres, Hit 3 amassed Rs 19 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

At the time the report was filed on Friday, Raid 2’s total domestic earnings stood at Rs 19.7 crore nett, while Hit 3’s total earnings in India reached Rs 20 crore nett, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit: The Third Case is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case, which released in 2022. Hit: The Third Case is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF franchise fame. Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen round off the cast of the film.

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 marks Ajay Devgn’s return as revenue officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh stars as Dada Bhai, a powerful politician and antagonist, in the film. A sequel to Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film, the upcoming crime thriller also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

Meanwhile, MCU film Thunderbolts*, which also hit theatres on May 1, has earned Rs 4.15 crore nett in India so far.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* follows a group of antiheroes, caught in a deadly trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Consequently, they embark on a dangerous mission that would require them to work as a team to achieve success and redemption.

The superhero fantasy film boasts an ensemble cast, including Florence Pug, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Wyatt Russell.