Ajay Devgn-starrer crime drama ‘Raid 2’ earns Rs 100 crore in 9 days at domestic box office

Ajay Devgn-starrer crime drama Raid 2 crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office after a nine-day theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film has collected Rs 100.91 crore nett in nine days, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Saturday.

Released on May 1, Raid 2 began its theatrical journey with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett on opening day, followed by Rs 12 crore nett on Friday. It went on to add Rs 18 crore nett to its earnings on Saturday, followed by Rs 21.50 crore nett on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The film, however, saw a drop in daily earnings on weekdays. Raid 2 earned Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 7 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.75 crore nett on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore nett.

Raid 2 continues the story of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, as he targets a corrupt politician, Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), for hoarding black money.

The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.

The original film, also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Like its previous part, the sequel follows Income Tax Department officials collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes.

Additionally, the film features Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit dance sequence, Nasha.

Meanwhile, Tamil star Suriya’s latest action entertainer Retro, which released in theatres alongside Raid 2, earned Rs 54.14 crore nett in nine days.

Nani’s latest big screen release HIT 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 65.27 crore nett in 10 days at the domestic box office.