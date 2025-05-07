Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ crosses domestic collection of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 has crossed the total collection of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 in India in six days, earning Rs 85.5 crore nett, as per figures with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, earned Rs 82.10 crore nett in India during its recent box office run, per reports.

Released on May 1, Raj Kumar Gupta-directed Raid 2 opened with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett and capitalised on the extended weekend to rake in an additional Rs 52 crore nett between Friday and Sunday.

Despite a drop in collections during the week — Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday and Rs 6.75 crore nett on Tuesday — the film remains steady in its march towards the Rs 100-crore club.

Raid 2 follows the story of fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) as he takes on a new adversary in a high-stakes corruption case. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tamil star Suriya’s latest action entertainer Retro, which released in theatres alongside Raid 2, is also performing well at the box office, having collected Rs 48.90 crore in six days. Telugu star Nani’s latest big screen release HIT 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 58.55 crore nett at the domestic box office during the same period.

Among Hollywood films, Marvel’s latest superhero movie Thunderbolts*, which also released in theatres on May 1, minted Rs 15.96 crore nett at the Indian box office so far. The MCU movie has raked in USD 165.5 million worldwide in six days.