‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ trailer: Ajay Devgn disguises as ex-army officer during Scotland escapade

Ajay Devgn’s Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa embarks on an adventure in Scotland, disguised as an ex-army officer, in the trailer of Vijay Kumar Arora’s Son Of Sardaar 2, dropped by JioStudios on Friday.

The two-minute-59-second-long trailer also features actress Mrunal Thakur as Jassi’s romantic interest. Mrunal plays Rabia, a Pakistani, who pretends to be Jassi’s wife, a Sardarni.

Jassi disguises himself as a former army officer to help Roshni Walia’s character marry the love of her life. Her boyfriend’s family will accept her as their bride only if she can prove a military lineage. Rabia joins Jassi on the mission.

This sets off a series of humorous incidents and complications that test Jassi’s ethics and determination to complete the mission.

Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Mukul Dev, Vindu Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra also play key roles in the upcoming film, which serves as a sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar.

The original film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The film earned approximately Rs 161.48 crore worldwide, according to media reports.

Son of Sardaar 2 is set to hit theatres on July 25. Netflix is the distributor partner of the upcoming film.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2. The actor is reportedly set to reunite with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 5, which is expected to go on the floors in 2026.

Mrunal, on the other hand, has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.