Ajay Devgn brings the house down in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 Ep 5

The fifth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix welcomed Ajay Devgn and the cast of Son of Sardaar 2 — Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait, and Deepak Dobriyal.

This episode followed the tried-and-tested format of the show, mixing celebrity interviews with banter and occasional skits. While not every joke landed, Ajay Devgn was, hands down, the funniest man on stage.

Ajay Devgn roasts the room

Ajay Devgn, typically known for his serious on-and-offscreen persona, was in a funny mood. When Kapil asked why he appears serious on comedy shows despite starring in films like Golmaal, Devgn had the perfect reply. “I get paid to be funny in my films. Here, you get paid to deliver the gags,” he said matter-of-factly.

He also took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s frequent career changes, from cricket to politics and television, comparing them to switching from a handkerchief to a bedsheet.

Devgn's comment about Kapil's weight loss — “Naak se bhi wazan kam ho gaya” — prompted laughs from the audience.

Ravi Kishan’s Bihari Sardar backstory

Ravi Kishan shared an amusing backstory about his character in Son of Sardaar 2, who is half-Bihari and half-Punjabi. Flaunting a bright pagdi, he revealed that his character’s father, a Punjabi truck driver, married a bride from Bihar, thus leading to his Punjabi pronunciation with a Bhojpuri accent. Kapil tried his best to control his laughter as Kishan narrated his story in the usual theatrical manner.

Kapil quizzes Mrunal about her wedding plans

Host Kapil put Mrunal in a spot when he asked her about her wedding plans. Would she rather marry an actor or a politician, Kapil wanted to know. Before Mrunal could answer, Kishan chimed in: “Politician se shaadi karogi toh vo 5 saal baad ghar aayega”.

Sunil Grover delivers laughs as ‘Majey Devgn’

Sunil Grover returned as one of his many alter egos — this time as Majey Devgn, the self-proclaimed regional head of the “Ajay Devgn Duplicate Association.” Claiming to train Ajay himself, Grover mimicked the actor’s squint and body language, eliciting a roar of laughter from the audience.

Ravi Kishan on his return to acting

Ravi Kishan, now an MP from Gorakhpur, confessed he had nearly given up on acting after entering politics. “I thought I’d never get a call from the industry again,” he said. But Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, changed his career graph. Kishan, who played a paan-chewing cop, recalled that he had to chew 160 paans sitting in one spot.