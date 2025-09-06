Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javeed Jaferi wrap shooting for ‘Dhamaal 4’

Comedy film franchise Dhamaal is set to return with its fourth instalment in 2026, bringing back its original cast — Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javeed Jaferi — alongside Ajay Devgn, who joined the franchise in the third instalment.

On Saturday, Devgn dropped the first-look posters of the cast, announcing the film’s shoot wrap. The posters appear like articles in a fictional paper Dhamaal Times.

“Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026,” Devgn wrote in the caption.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series, Maruti Films, and Devgn Films. Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand will join the ensemble in this instalment.

The Dhamaal franchise revolves around a group of goofy, good-for-nothing friends – Roy (Deshmukh), Manav (Warsi) and Adi (Jaferi), who are constantly on the run and in search of hidden treasure, often encountering a determined police inspector and other quirky characters.

The first two films – Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011), also starred Sanjay Dutt and Ashish Chaudhury in pivotal roles. In the third instalment, Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn joined the cast as Guddu.

Dhamaal 4 is set to release on Eid in 2026.