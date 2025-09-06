MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 September 2025

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javeed Jaferi wrap shooting for ‘Dhamaal 4’

Also starring Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta and Sanjya Mishra, the comedy film will release on Eid 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.09.25, 12:56 PM
Dhamaal 4

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javeed Jaferi Instagram/ @ajaydevgn

Comedy film franchise Dhamaal is set to return with its fourth instalment in 2026, bringing back its original cast — Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javeed Jaferi — alongside Ajay Devgn, who joined the franchise in the third instalment.

On Saturday, Devgn dropped the first-look posters of the cast, announcing the film’s shoot wrap. The posters appear like articles in a fictional paper Dhamaal Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026,” Devgn wrote in the caption.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series, Maruti Films, and Devgn Films. Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand will join the ensemble in this instalment.

The Dhamaal franchise revolves around a group of goofy, good-for-nothing friends – Roy (Deshmukh), Manav (Warsi) and Adi (Jaferi), who are constantly on the run and in search of hidden treasure, often encountering a determined police inspector and other quirky characters.

The first two films – Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011), also starred Sanjay Dutt and Ashish Chaudhury in pivotal roles. In the third instalment, Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn joined the cast as Guddu.

Dhamaal 4 is set to release on Eid in 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Dhamaal 4 Ajay Devgn Arshad Warsi Javeed Jaferi Riteish Deshmukh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, President Trump make peace overtures after verbal missiles from US fly at India

The exchange of warm words marks a contrast to comments made just a day earlier by former US NSA John Bolton, who said the US President’s ‘very good personal relationship’ with the prime minister was no longer the buffer it once was
S. Jaishankar
Quote left Quote right

Point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can’t say more than that

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT