IPL 2025: Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan laud RCB’s win, hail Virat Kohli for his 18-year journey

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Allu Arjun and Kartik Aaryan were among the Indian celebrities who lauded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL win and hailed Virat Kohli for his 18-year journey.

During the final match of the 18th season of IPL on Tuesday, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS), bringing the trophy home for the first time in 18 years.

Sharing a poster of RCB on his Instagram stories, Ajay wrote, “Been watching and cheering for years...finally RCB has made history. Congratulations @virat.kohli and the entire team @royalchallengers.bengaluru.”

Instagram/ @ajaydevgn

Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Virat with South African former international cricketer AB de Villiers, and captioned it, “This is everything.” The actor also posted a video of Virat getting emotional on the cricket field, saying, “One club player,” while tagging the cricketer.

Instagram/ @ranveersingh

Vicky Kaushal alluded to the emotional aspect of RCB’s win and wrote on his Instagram stories, “18 (emotional face, red heart and trophy emojis).”

Sharing a collage of Virat’s on-field moments, Vicky added, “To the man who's given everything to the sport...this was long due! @virat.kohli #18.” He also congratulated the entire RCB team for their win.

Instagram/ @vickykaushal09

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a stroll down memory lane and recalled Team India’s 2011 World Cup win, when a young Virat lifted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders. “That young batsmen was Virat Kohli and today was his turn to be rewarded for carrying the RCB quest for a title burden for 18 years,” Farhan wrote in his note.

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a video showing Anushka Sharma descending from the gallery and hugging Virat after the victorious moment. “18 years. Countless runs. Infinite belief. And… destiny finally wore Red. VIRAT KOHLI — the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar — finally lifts the trophy he’s chased with heart, fire and soul. This isn’t just a win. It’s a love story sealed with glory,” he wrote.

Kartik, too, shared a video of Virat getting emotional. He wrote, “Finally Jersey No 18. After 18 years. Congratulations, GOAT @virat.kohli.”

Instagram/ @kartikaaryan

Ananya, who will star alongside Kartik in the upcoming romcom Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, shared RCB’s winning moment on her Instagram stories and captioned it with red-heart, clapping and puppy eyes emojis.

Instagram/ @ananyapanday

Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, wrote, “Grit, resilience, perseverance, loyalty, faith, belief and hardwork...Everything that happened over 18 years seems worth it for this moment!!! Congratulations to virat.kohli and @royalchallengers.bengaluru 18 for the win.”

Instagram/ @arjunkapoor

Pushpa star Allu Arjun shared a video featuring his son Ayaan, who got emotional after watching RCB’s win. Sharing the clip, Allu wrote, “Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu.”

Bollywood star Aamir Khan made an appearance during the IPL 2025 final in the commentary box. When former cricketer Suresh Raina asked Aamir who is a “perfectionist” in cricket as per his opinion, Aamir said, “I used to think Sachin Tendulkar was a perfectionist. Now, I think it’s Virat Kohli.”