AJ Lee returns to WWE after 10 years, takes down Becky Lynch with CM Punk

Ten years after staying away from the ring, former Divas champion AJ Lee made her comeback to WWE on Friday. She took on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, alongside her husband CM Punk.

Lee’s last wrestling match was back in March 2015.

On Friday’s Smackdown, Rollins gazed at Becky Lynch from the rafters as she geared up to strike Punk again. Right then, Lee’s iconic Light It Up intro theme played in the background.

Her comeback arrives in the wake of the controversial finish at WWE Clash in Paris, where Punk came close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Right when he set up a second GTS on Rollins, Lynch cut in, giving her husband the win.

At that match, Rollins teased Punk by saying that he hates his “stupid family”. This set the stage for a heated RAW promo the night after. Punk fired back, calling Rollins a coward, only to get slapped by Lynch as the crowd into chants for AJ Lee. Lynch sneered, mocking the fans, “Classic, always chanting for someone who doesn’t even work here.”

Everything changed on Friday night when Lee stormed back into the ring, breaking a 3,800-day hiatus. She launched an attack on Lynch, leaving the couple reeling in the arena.