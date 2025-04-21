Aishwarya Rai puts divorce rumours to rest, drops selfie with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has put to rest the rumours about a rift in her marriage and alleged talks of separation by sharing a selfie with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

On Sunday, Aishwarya shared the selfie to mark her 18th marriage anniversary with Abhishek.

The photo shows Aaradhya twinning with her parents in white.

Fans were quick to react to Aishwarya’s post. “This post slaps all the rumors,” commented a social media user, while another wrote, “So happy to see you guys together in a frame after so long.”

Rumours about a rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek gained momentum when the Bachchan family attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding together, but Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately at the event held in Mumbai in July last year.

More recently, rumours of actress Nimrat Kaur dating Abhishek went viral on social media. The two had shared screen space in the 2022 drama Dasvi.

Abhishek was also notably absent from the pictures Aishwarya recently shared from their daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebration in Mumbai.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Gadhvi’s 2006 action thriller Dhoom 2, tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on April 20, 2007. Their daughter, Aaradhya, was born on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek last appeared in Remo D'Souza’s Be Happy. The 49-year-old actor has Housefull 5 and King in the pipeline.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, last appeared in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part II.