‘Our guardian angel’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers late father Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembered her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary Friday, days after her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 14th birthday.

Sharing a couple of throwback pictures of Aaradhya with her grandfather, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa. Our Guardian Angel, love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos show baby Aaradhya kissing her grandfather as Aishwarya embraces them.

Krishnaraj, who was a marine biologist, passed away on 18 March, 2017.

Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan on 20 April, 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on 16 November, 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya, 52, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), alongside an ensemble cast that included Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban.

Recently, Aishwarya spoke about humanity and love at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi.

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent,” she said at the birth centenary celebration of spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba.

The actress stunned at the Paris Fashion Week in September in a reimagined Manish Malhotra Sherwani.