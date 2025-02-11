All India Cine Workers Association demands ban on ‘India’s Got Latent’, B Praak boycotts BeerBiceps podcast

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for an immediate ban on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent following outrage over alleged inappropriate comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in a recent episode.

The show, which is hosted by Raina, has been facing severe backlash, with singer B Praak also joining the chorus and slamming Allahbadia and Raina.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent began on Monday after a clip of Ranveer Allahbadia making inappropriate comments on the show went viral. Known for running the YouTube channel ‘BeerBiceps’, Allahbadia is seen asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”.

In a strongly worded press statement on Monday, AICWA expressed its disapproval of the remarks made on the platform and demanded strict action against both Allahbadia and Raina.

Taking to their official X account, AICWA wrote, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent hosted by Samay Raina. In a recent episode, Ranveer Allahbadia, who participated in the show, unleashed abhorrent and vile statements that are deeply disrespectful to our societal and family values. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society.”

“AICWA unequivocally denounces and will never support such despicable shows. Our industry has always stood against content that promotes disrespect and undermines societal harmony. AICWA officially boycotts India’s Got Latent. We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Henceforth, these individuals will receive no support from the Indian film industry,” they further said in a statement.

Meanwhile, singer B Praak posted a video message on his Instagram profile, criticising the influencer for misrepresenting Indian culture. He also disclosed that he had been scheduled to appear on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast but decided to cancel due to the ongoing controversy.

“I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on BeerBiceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show,” he said in the video.

“Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai. Ye humara culture hi nahi hai. Ap apne parents ke kaun si story bata rahe ho? Ap unki kaun si baatein kar rahe ho? Ye comedy hain? This is not at all comedy. Logo ko gaaliyan dena, logon ko gaaliyan sikhana, ye kaun si generation... mereko samajh hi nahi aa raha,” the singer added.