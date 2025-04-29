AICWA demands high-level probe into ‘The Family Man’ S3 actor Rohit Basfore’s death

All Indian Cine Workers Association on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into the death of actor Rohit Basfore, who was part of Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 3 cast.

“Rohit Basfore was a promising young actor whose loss is a huge blow to the entire Indian entertainment industry. His family’s allegations deserve a fair hearing, and it is imperative that the truth comes to light. We urge the Assam Government to treat this case with the gravity it deserves and ensure an unbiased and transparent investigation,” said AICWA chairman Suresh Shyamlal Gupta in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per news reports, Basfore was found dead beside Garbhanga Waterfalls near Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday.

Basfore returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. His relatives claimed that he went out with his friends on Sunday afternoon around 12.30pm. However, the family could not contact him in the evening.

Hours later, a friend notified the family of the accident. Basfore was declared dead at a local hospital he was rushed to.

According to news reports, the SDRF team recovered his body from the waterfall around 6.30pm. Initial investigations suggested that Basfore accidentally fell into the waterfall. The police have not yet reported any foul play. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Basfore’s family alleged that the actor was murdered following a recent parking dispute during which three individuals.

Set to premiere on Prime Video later this year, The Family Man Season 3 will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his role as undercover spy Srikant. Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil and Sunny Hinduja in key roles.