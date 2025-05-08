Cine workers's body condemns Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan’s alleged anti-India remarks, reiterates demand for banning Pakistani artists

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a strongly worded statement condemning Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan for what it calls "anti-India" comments, reigniting the ongoing controversy over cross-border artistic collaboration.

In its press release, AICWA claimed that Mahira Khan called India’s military response “seriously cowardly” while accusing Fawad Khan of “supporting divisive narratives” instead of denouncing terrorism. The association labeled their remarks as “disrespectful to the nation” and “an insult to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaffirming its long standing stance, AICWA reiterated a “strict and complete ban” on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers from working in India. “No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them,” the statement read.

The controversy comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan post Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. India carried out retaliatory strikes at nine terrorist-hideouts in Pakistan on May 7, in an operation named Sindoor.

The AICWA also criticised Indian music companies and singers who continue to work with Pakistani artists on global stages, calling such partnerships “a betrayal of national pride.”

In a pointed attack, AICWA singled out the film Abir Gulal for casting Fawad Khan, calling it “a disgrace to the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers,” referencing the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in 2019. “What message do such filmmakers want to convey?” the association questioned.

AICWA called on Indian filmmakers, producers, and artists—across Bollywood and regional industries—to “prioritize national interest over artistic collaborations.”

This isn’t the first time AICWA has issued directives against Pakistani artists. In 2016 and again post-2019, the organisation had similarly called for bans following cross-border tensions.