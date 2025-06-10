BTS members RM and V return to civilian life after 18-month military service

BTS members RM and V returned to civilian life on Tuesday after serving in the South Korean military for 18 months.

The duo were welcomed with cheers at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where the media and fans had gathered.

The singers walked out of the army base in their camo uniforms, greeting the press with a wave. While V held a bouquet of flowers he received at the gate, RM surprised both the media and waiting fans with a special saxophone performance.

“To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer, and we will return with a really cool performance,” V told the media.

Both RM and V enrolled for their compulsory military service on December 11, 2023.

Later at the HYBE headquarters, BTS member Jin joined RM and V for a Weverse live session following their military discharge. The Echo singer congratulated his bandmates with a bouquet, as the trio shared heartfelt moments and lighthearted jokes together.

RM, born Kim Namjoon, served in the military band of the 15th Infantry Division stationed in Hwacheon, while V, born Kim Taehyung, was part of the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) under the 2nd Corps Military Police.

On the work front, RM recently bagged a trophy at the American Music Awards for his work as part of BTS and his solo endeavours. His critically acclaimed second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released in May 2024, significantly contributed to his victory.

Additionally, the documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place, which focuses on BTS’s leader, was released worldwide on December 5, 2024.

V, on the other hand, recently released his debut solo album Layover (2023), along with the singles FRI(END)S (2024), Winter Ahead (2024), and White Christmas (2024).

The 29-year-old artist featured in the Disney+ variety show Are We Sure? alongside his fellow bandmates, Jungkook and Jimin, who are also serving in the South Korean military.

Jungkook and Jimin are also preparing for their military discharge, scheduled for June 11. Suga is reportedly set to return to civilian life on June 21. Jin and J-hope were discharged from military duties earlier.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for this year’s FESTA, which is set to be held on June 13.