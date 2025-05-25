Agastya Nanda-starrer biopic ‘Ikkis’ to hit theatres in October

Sriram Raghavan-directed biopic Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is set to hit screens on October 2, production banner Maddock Films announced on Saturday.

“Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India’s Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025,” the makers wrote on Instagram, sharing a teaser of the film.

Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia round off the cast of Ikkis.

The film is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The project was first announced in 2019 on the 69th birth anniversary of Arun Khetrpal, with Varun Dhawan slated to play the lead role. The film got pushed back due to the pandemic, leading to Dhawan’s exit over scheduling conflict.

Agastya’s elder sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, gave a shoutout to her brother on Instagram, following the announcement. “21 years old. One destiny. A nation behind him. Jai Hind,” reads her post on the social media platform.

Ikkis marks the second big project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.