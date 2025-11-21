MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘After the Hunt’ OTT release: When and where to watch Luca Guadagnino’s psychological drama

Starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, the film hit theatres on October 17

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.11.25, 11:16 AM
A still from ‘After The Hunt’

A still from ‘After The Hunt’ File picture

Luca Guadagnino’s psychological drama After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, is now streaming on Prime Video, the streamer announced Thursday.

“She’ll stop you right there. After The Hunt, streaming now,” wrote the streamer on Instagram.

After the Hunt hit theatres worldwide on October 17. Roberts stars as a college professor whose career and personal life begin to suffer when a promising student (Maggie), played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses fellow faculty member Andrew Garfield’s character, Hank, of sexual assault. The accusation threatens to expose a long-buried secret from the professor’s past.

What follows is a tense build-up as Maggie arrives at the professor’s doorstep, visibly shaken, claiming she’s been assaulted by Hank—who, in turn, accuses her of academic dishonesty.

Written by Nora Garrett, the film also features Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny in supporting roles.

Guadagnino produces alongside Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum. Executive producers include Garrett, Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes and Alice Dawson.

Roberts was last seen in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind, co-starring Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

Best known for his role in Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield is also set to star in The Magic Faraway Tree, a family franchise based on the Enid Blyton classic. The project will feature Garfield alongside Claire Foy, Jessica Gunning, and Nicola Coughlan.

Edebiri will be next seen in James L. Brooks’ upcoming film Ella McCay, scheduled to hit theatres on December 12.

