After Shreya Ghoshal and Swara Bhaskar, now Jaaved Jaaferi says his X account has been hacked

Actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi on Saturday said that his X account has been hacked, urging his followers to lodge a complaint with the microblogging platform about the development.

Sharing a screenshot of his X account on an Instagram post, which shows an error message that says, “Sorry we could not find your account,” Jaaferi wrote, “So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about. Saada Hack... Aetthe Rakh!! Thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the X handles of Shreya Ghoshal and Swara Bhaskar were also hacked. However, they were restored later.

Fans in the comment section shared concern for Jaaved Jaaferi. One social media user wrote, “Are u sure this notification is shown when it's hacked? Cos usually you are unable to log in with your password but here seems like your account can’t be found.”

While another comment reads, “I am able to see your X account though so it's still on, you must reach X help to resolve this.”

Recently the actor-comedian joined Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora as a guest judge in the upcoming episode of the dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2.

Packed with high-voltage performances and unmatched energy, Hip Hop India Season 2 premiered on March 14, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.

Jaaferi was last seen in Avinash Das’ Inn Galiyon Mein. Released in theatres on March 14, the romantic drama also starred Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dassani.

According to news reports, Jaaferi will be next seen in Dhamaal 4 alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi.