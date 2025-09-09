After Indonesia, ‘One Piece’ flag makes it to protests against censorship in Nepal

After emerging as a symbol of resistance in Indonesia last month, the iconic Straw Hat pirate flag from popular anime One Piece has made it to the ongoing protests against government-imposed censorship in Nepal.

Thousands of Gen Z protestors rallying against censorship, corruption, and the leadership of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli hoisted the Jolly Roger of the Straw Hat Pirates to emphasise their stance, according to media reports.

The protests began on September 8 after the Nepal government imposed a ban on many social media platforms, citing fraudulent activities and the spread of misinformation online. Several young demonstrators took it as a deliberate attack to suppress freedom of speech and expression. The youth activists started protesting in Kathmandu and other cities across the country, demanding the government to lift the ban on online platforms.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 400 were injured across Nepal during protests on September 8, according to hospital officials. Later that night, the government restored social media platforms. However, the demonstrators continued with their protests, demanding Oli’s resignation.

Several protestors carried the unmistakable pirate flag of Luffy's crew from One Piece — a skull with a straw hat — at the protests. In the beloved anime series, flying a Jolly Roger is a declaration of living freely on the seas, following one’s own dream without any care for the world’s rules.

The flag was recently also used during protests in Indonesia just weeks ahead of the country’s 80th Independence Day celebration on August 17. From on top of trucks to store entrances and hoisted alongside the Indonesian national flag, the Jolly Roger took over the country and became a source of courage for rebellion.

Indonesian deputy house speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad even called the hoisting of the flag a “systematic movement” aimed at undermining national unity.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.