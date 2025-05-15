After high court stay on OTT release, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to hit theatres now

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf will hit theatres on May 23, production banner Maddock Films announced Thursday, days after Bombay high court stayed the release of the romantic comedy on OTT.

“Haldi se aage badhegi Ranjan ki gaadi? Full on Bhasad lekar aa rahi hai yeh shaadi. New date, same madness — rukawat ke liye #BhoolChukMaaf. Get ready for a family entertainer that’s packed with fun, laughter, and all the feels. In cinemas on 23rd May,” wrote the makers alongside the trailer of the film on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the theatrical release of the film had been cancelled by makers amid security concerns over India-Pakistan tension.

A statement from production banner Maddock Films on May 5 said that the film, previously set to hit screens on May 9, would have a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video on May 16.

“In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16 — only on Prime Video, worldwide,” they wrote on Instagram.

Shortly after the announcement, PVR Inox had moved court, challenging the producers' decision to release the film on OTT instead of theatres.

A bench of Justice Arif Doctor on May 9 said PVR Inox had fulfilled its obligations by promoting the film, reserved screens and offered tickets to its consumers, and a sudden cancellation would affect its "reputation and goodwill."

In an interim order (order passed before the final decision), the court restrained Maddock Films from releasing the film on any platform until eight weeks after its theatrical release at PVR cinemas.

The upcoming film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, is written and directed by Karan Sharma.

Rajkummar Rao plays a groom-to-be trapped in a time loop ahead of his wedding with Wamiqa Gabbi’s Titli. Excited to get married to his presumed girlfriend Titli on 30th of a month, he wakes up each day to the same haldi ceremony, utterly confused as to why his wedding day never comes.