After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal postpones concert amid rising India-Pakistan tension

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her upcoming concert in Mumbai amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, she said in a statement on Friday.

A part of the All Hearts Tour by Shreya, the concert was slated to take place on May 10 at Jio World Garden, BKC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dearest fans, with a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country. This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with the nation during this time,” reads the official note on Instagram.

“We will reunite soon, stronger and more united than ever. A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled concert,” Shreya wrote, reassuring that the show has not been cancelled.

“Our exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow, will be reaching out to all ticket holders with further instructions and updates. Thank you to each and everyone for your understanding and support in advance. Until then, please stay safe and take care of one another. With all my love, Shreya Ghoshal,” she signed off.

Last month, after the Pahalgam terror attack, the singer had cancelled her Surat show, scheduled to take place on April 26.

On Friday, singer Arijit Singh postponed his upcoming concert in Abu Dhabi to an indefinite date in the wake of growing tension between India and Pakistan. The concert was originally slated to take place in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on May 9.

Arijit in a statement reassured fans that the tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, or they may opt for a full refund within seven days, starting May 12.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist settlements in Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7 night. The late-night strikes came days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly Indian tourists.

India’s air defence system neutralised 300-400 Pakistani missiles targeting several Indian cities including Jaisalmer, Jammu and some parts of Gujarat on Thursday night, as per reports. Following this development, drones from the other side were sighted at 26 locations in India, from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat, the Indian Army confirmed on Friday.