After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal cancels her upcoming concert in Surat following Pahalgam terror attack

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has cancelled her upcoming concert in Surat in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, she said in a joint statement with the organisers on Friday.

A part of the All Hearts Tour by Shreya, the concert was slated to take place on April 26 at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat.

“In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding,” reads the official note on Instagram.

“@shreyaghoshal ’s Surat show on April 26th stands cancelled. We stand in silence and solidarity—with heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy,” wrote the organisers in the caption of the post.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people — most of them tourists — in a deadly attack. According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists asked the victims their religion before opening fire.

Following the horrific events of April 22, Shreya took to Instagram and expressed her condolences. “I can't stop thinking about Pahalgam. About the silence that must've followed the chaos. About the families whose worlds will never be the same again. It breaks my heart to know that lives were lost in such a beautiful, peaceful place, lives that had nothing to do with violence, yet became its victim. This is a wound to the soul of our nation. My heart goes out to every family shattered by this senseless violence. We grieve with you. And we will remember,” she wrote.

Singer Arijit Singh had also cancelled his upcoming concert in Chennai, slated to take place on April 27, to pay his respects to the victims and their families.

“In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th,” reads a note shared by the singer on his Instagram stories.

In response to the terror attack, the Ministry of External Affairs suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and shut down the checkposts at the Attari-Wagah border. On Thursday, the Indian government announced that all visas for Pakistani nationals will be revoked with effect from April 27 and asked Indian citizens living in Pakistan to return to India as tension continues to grow. Pakistani nationals have also been banned from travelling to India as per the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.