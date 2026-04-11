Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha’ mints Rs 15 crore globally on opening day

Action drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, headlined by Adivi Sesh, grossed over Rs 15 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, the film is directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh.

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The bilingual project, shot in both Telugu and Hindi, released in cinemas on Friday.

“Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has taken a promising start at the box office, minting over Rs 15 crore gross in India on Day 1. A gripping storyline, undeniable chemistry, and unexpected twists have delivered a strong opening, marking Adivi Sesh’s biggest Day 1 collection in both markets,” the makers said in a press note.

Dacoit revolves around an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-presented by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan in pivotal roles.

The film was initially scheduled to release on March 19 but was later pushed to April 10, with the actor citing limited screen availability due to the strong run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

“We were going to release it on March 19 and for the South version the occasion of Ugadi, which is the Telugu new year is good, but we were not getting proper showcasing because of my friend, Aditya Dhar’s phenomenal Dhurandhar. We thought we should find the right showcasing and when we were confident from our distributors about April 10 release date, and getting theatres and screen timing, is then we announced the (new) date,” Adivi Sesh said at a promotional event.