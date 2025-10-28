Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Dacoit’ to release in March 2026

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha will release on March 19, 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film was previously slated to release in December.

“EXperience EXplosive drama with #Dacoit Grand Release Worldwide On March 19th, 2026 in Hindi & Telugu,” Mrunal wrote alongside a poster on X.

The poster features Mrunal and Adivi in a tense scene inside a car, with Adivi aiming a gun and Mrunal looking alarmed. Bold red text announces the release date with the title DACOIT: Ek Prem Katha below. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, marking his Telugu debut as an actor.

According to IMDb, Dacoit revolves around an angry man seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Adivi.

On the 40th birthday of Adivi, the makers unveiled the first-look of Mrunal from the film. “Yes I gave up. But loved with a true heart. Happy Birthday, @AdiviSesh #DACOIT,” reads the caption of the post.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.