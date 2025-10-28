MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Dacoit’ to release in March 2026

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film was initially slated to hit theatres in December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.10.25, 04:45 PM
Anurag Kashyap as a fearless cop in 'Dacoit'

Anurag Kashyap as a fearless cop in 'Dacoit' File picture

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha will release on March 19, 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film was previously slated to release in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

“EXperience EXplosive drama with #Dacoit Grand Release Worldwide On March 19th, 2026 in Hindi & Telugu,” Mrunal wrote alongside a poster on X.

The poster features Mrunal and Adivi in a tense scene inside a car, with Adivi aiming a gun and Mrunal looking alarmed. Bold red text announces the release date with the title DACOIT: Ek Prem Katha below. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, marking his Telugu debut as an actor.

According to IMDb, Dacoit revolves around an angry man seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Adivi.

On the 40th birthday of Adivi, the makers unveiled the first-look of Mrunal from the film. “Yes I gave up. But loved with a true heart. Happy Birthday, @AdiviSesh #DACOIT,” reads the caption of the post.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

RELATED TOPICS

Dacoit Mrunal Thakur Adivi Sesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata blames NRC for death of man in Bengal’s Panihati amid voter-list cleanup

The death of the 57-year-old came on the same day when the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was launched in the state with the aim of sanitising the voters list ahead of next year’s Assembly polls
ECI
Quote left Quote right

You (EC) have completely sidelined the Opposition, now, will you directly work as a Sangh member?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT