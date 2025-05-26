MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' to release in theatres in December

The upcoming film is directed by Shaneil Deo

PTI Published 26.05.25, 02:04 PM
A poster of 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha'

A poster of 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' IMDb

"Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha", starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 25, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film follows the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

"He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an intense action drama driven by elemental forces - love, betrayal, and revenge," reads the plotline.

Thakur shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring the film's teaser.

"A reunion with ex. Bittersweet? No. Catastrophic? Hell, yeah! #DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th," read the caption.

The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

