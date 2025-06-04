‘Metro…In Dino’ trailer: Four couples navigate love and heartbreak in urban India

Four couples navigate love, heartbreak and misunderstandings in a modern urban setting in the trailer of Anurag Basu’s upcoming romance musical Metro…In Dino, dropped by T-Series on Wednesday.

The three-minute-17-second-long clip opens with glimpses of the four couples — played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma and Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

In the course of the trailer, every character drifts apart from their respective partners due to misunderstanding. Sara’s character calls out Aditya’s character for being a commitment-phobic man-child. Konkona’s character walks out on her marriage with Pankaj’s, saying she felt like a doormat.

Fatima and Ali’s characters seem to face a major emotional rift after a miscarriage. Neena and Anupam’s characters, on the other hand, appear to part ways, believing that neither the time nor the city is right for their love.

Metro…In Dino is a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 movie Life in a… Metro. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4. Pritam has scored the music for the film, which also stars Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in a key role.