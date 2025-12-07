Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its second day in theatres, as per trade reports.

The spy thriller collected Rs 27 crore nett in India on Day 1, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The second day added another Rs 33 crore nett to the collection, taking the total domestic haul to Rs 60 crore nett.

Dhurandhar had an overall occupancy of 39.63 per cent on Saturday. The morning shows clocked 17.26 per cent footfall, which increased to 35.46 per cent for afternoon shows. The evenings shows registered 42.65 per cent occupancy, which peaked at 63.16 per cent for night shows.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein continues to maintain momentum at the box office. The romantic drama earned Rs 5.50 crore nett on Saturday, taking the nine-day total of the film to Rs 92.90 crore nett domestically.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet-starrer romcom De De Pyaar De 2 has earned Rs 73.26 crore nett in India in 23 days.