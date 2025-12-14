Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 300-crore mark in India on Day 8

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 300-crore milestone in India on its ninth day in theatres, the makers said on Sunday.

The spy thriller collected a record-breaking Rs 53.70 crore nett on Day 9 at the domestic box office.

The film began its box office journey with a collection of 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.10 crore nett on the second day. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

The daily collection dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, but kept gradually rising through the week. Tuesday fetched Rs 28.60 crore nett, followed by Rs 29.20 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 29.40 crore nett on Thursday. The second week began with a collection of Rs 34.70 crore nett on second Friday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 306.40 crore nett so far.

“Rewriting history with the highest second Saturday record of all time,” the official handle of JioStudios wrote on X.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna-led fantasy film Akhanda 2 is set to cross the Rs 50-crore mark domestically after three days of theatrical run. The Telugu-language film has earned Rs 48.33 crore nett so far, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported.

On the other hand, the 4k restored version of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay, which re-released in theatres on Friday, earned Rs 0.79 crore nett in two days, as per Sacnilk.