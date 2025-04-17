MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aditi Rao Hydari drops never-before-seen photos with husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday

The couple tied the knot at Telangana’s Wanaparthy on September 16, 2024

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.04.25, 02:48 PM
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Instagram

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a set of never-before-seen photos with husband Siddharth on Thursday to mark the latter’s 46th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate, travel buddy, Animal whisperer, actor, film maker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius, general genius. Never a dull second with this byoot,” Aditi wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

The photos in the carousel capture moments from their recent trips.

“You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu bestest,” she added.

Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot at Telangana’s Wanaparthy on September 16, 2024. The couple, who dated for three years, got engaged on March 27, 2024.

The couple married each other for the second time on November 27, 2024 at Rajasthan’s Alila Fort Bishangarh.

Reacting to Aditi’s wish, industry friends including Shibani Dandekar and Parvathy Thiruvothu extended their best wishes in the comments section.

Aditi is currently filming for Kajri Babbar’s directorial Lioness alongside Jaaved Jaaferi and Paige Sandhu. Siddharth was last seen in Netflix film Test.

