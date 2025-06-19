Adarsh Gourav would fit in the role of Jaffa in ‘Rana Naidu’: Abhishek Banerjee

Actor Abhishek Banerjee believes Adarsh Gourav would be the right fit for the role of Jaffa in the Netflix show Rana Naidu if the former did not portray the character.

“Good casting doesn't happen immediately; it always takes time. But I'd say Adarsh Gourav,” he said in an interview with IMDb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gourav is known for his acting in critically-acclaimed films like White Tiger, Superboys of Malegaon and Kha Gaye Hum Kahan.

At a ‘Burning Questions’ session with IMDb recently Team Rana Naidu revealed that actor Rana Daggubati often forgot his lines and took breaks during the shoot, spilling the beans on behind-the-scenes fun.

The team said creator Karan Anshuman gave the best pep talks and Abhishek Banerjee was great with improvising his dialogues during the shoot.

Kriti Kharbanda, who plays Alia Oberoi in the series, said, “I realised for the first time that this format of shooting is really hectic. I don't think anyone had the time to welcome me, but I felt very much at home from the moment I entered the set. My character Alia Oberoi is everything that I've never done before. Every part of Alia Oberoi is very new to me, but I had so much fun playing with her.”

Rana Daggubati mentioned how sharing screen space with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the series brought them even closer. “I lived most of my life with him. What's fun is that this is the first time I got to shoot so much with him. We've become closer. Being around him is always fun and inspiring. He has a different take on many things in life and sees life very uniquely.”

Released on June 13, Rana Naidu Season 2 is a Hindi-language action crime drama series that is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama series Ray Donovan.

Rana Naidu follows Rana Naidu, a “fixer of the stars”, who makes a living by solving problems for his famous clients. Despite his professional success, his home life is in turmoil. The situation worsens when his estranged father, Naga Naidu, is released from prison after 15 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Naga seeks to mend his broken relationship with Rana and his other sons while plotting revenge.

Starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea, the series is created and directed by Karan Anshuman, and co-directors Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra.