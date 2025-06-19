K-pop star Ju Haknyeon ousted from The Boyz for meeting former adult film actress Kirara Asuka

K-pop singer Ju Haknyeon has been ousted from his band, The Boyz, after photos of him meeting a former adult film actress in a Tokyo bar went viral.

During a break from band activities, Haknyeon was spotted with former Japanese adult movie actress Kirara Asuka.

A complaint was filed against Haknyeon with Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station on Thursday for alleged involvement in ‘prostitution’ and ‘illicit activities’, as per reports.

Haknyeon and Kirara were spotted together at a bar in Tokyo’s Roppongi district on May 30. Soon, social media platforms were abuzz with rumours about the 26-year-old’s alleged involvement in facilitating prostitution.

Haknyeon’s agency, One Hundred Label, on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that the singer is no longer a part of The Boyz.

“Hello, this is One Hundred. We recently took action to suspend Ju Haknyeon’s activities as soon as we were informed that he was involved in a controversial incident in order to take time to thoroughly investigate and verify the facts,” reads the statement.

On June 18, other members of The Boyz — Sunwoo, Younghoon, Q, Eric, Jacob, Juyeon, New, Hyunjae, and Kevin — posted apology letters on their respective social media handles.

Amid the backlash, Ju Haknyeon posted a handwritten letter on Instagram. He acknowledged being present at a late-night party, where Kirara Asuka was also present. However, he firmly denied any involvement in facilitating prostitution.

“I sincerely apologise to the fans and everyone who was shocked and concerned by the recent news. On May 30, 2025, I did attend a private gathering with an acquaintance, and I was indeed at that location. However, I want to make it very clear that I have never engaged in prostitution or any illegal activities, contrary to what has been reported in the articles and rumours,” Haknyeon said in a statement.

The Boyz, which was formed by IST Entertainment and managed by One Hundred Label, debuted on December 6, 2017, with the song Boy.

Actress Kirara Asuka was born on October 2, 1988, in Tokyo. She started her career as an adult video actress back in 2007. In 2020, she ventured into content creation for social media.